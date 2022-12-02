Rock Ridge Wolverines dig deep in the third to win against Greenway Raiders

The Rock Ridge Wolverines and the visiting Greenway Raiders were tied going into the third, but Rock Ridge pulled away for a 4-2 victory in game action.

The hosting Wolverines took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brant Tiedeman. Kasey Lamppa and Grady Dimberio assisted.

The Raiders tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Thomas Vekich halfway through the first, assisted by Carter Cline and Aden Springer.

The Raiders took the lead late in the first when Thomas Vekich scored again, assisted by Jacques Villenueve.

The Wolverines' Isaac Flatley tied the game 2-2 late into the first, assisted by Wade Harsila.

The Wolverines took the lead early in the third period when Ryan Manninen netted one, assisted by Ethan Jacobson and Aidan Rabideaux.

Dylan Hedley increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Isaac Flatley and Carson Mast.

Next games:

The Wolverines play Albert Lea away on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome. The Raiders will face Proctor at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Greenway.