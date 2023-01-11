Rock Ridge Wolverines beat International Falls Broncos

The Rock Ridge Wolverines won their home game against the International Falls Broncos on Tuesday, ending 6-1.

The Wolverines took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Grady Dimberio. Levi Flatley and Ryder Gerulli assisted.

The Wolverines' Ian Mikulich increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Isaac Flatley and Dylan Hedley.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Ryder Gerulli beat the goalie, assisted by Grady Dimberio.

Brant Tiedeman increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ian Mikulich.

Next games:

On Friday the Wolverines will play on the road against the Lions at 7 p.m. CST at David Thaler Sports Center, while the Broncos will face the Governors home at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.