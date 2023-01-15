SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester Mayo Spartans' winning run ended after game against Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The Rochester Mayo Spartans' run of nine straight wins ended at home against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. Saturday's game at Graham Arena Complex finished 5-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 15, 2023 11:02 AM
Next games:

The Spartans host the Northfield Raiders on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Rockets will face Owatonna at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.