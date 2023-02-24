Rochester Mayo Spartans win knock out game against Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The 4-0 win at home for the Rochester Mayo Spartans against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets means the Rochester Mayo Spartans are through to the next round.

The Spartans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cohen Ruskell. Samuel Jacobson assisted.

Samuel Jacobson scored late in the second period, assisted by Ethan Dennis and Cohen Ruskell.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the third period when Mason Leimbek beat the goalie, assisted by William Sexton and Mikkel Norby.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Alec Mcbane who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Gavin Black, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 4-0.