Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Rochester Mayo Spartans win knock out game against Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The 4-0 win at home for the Rochester Mayo Spartans against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets means the Rochester Mayo Spartans are through to the next round.

img_500257649_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 11:01 AM

The 4-0 win at home for the Rochester Mayo Spartans against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets means the Rochester Mayo Spartans are through to the next round.

The Spartans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cohen Ruskell. Samuel Jacobson assisted.

Samuel Jacobson scored late in the second period, assisted by Ethan Dennis and Cohen Ruskell.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the third period when Mason Leimbek beat the goalie, assisted by William Sexton and Mikkel Norby.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Alec Mcbane who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Gavin Black, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
060421.N.DNT.Randolph01.jpg
Exclusive
Minnesota Boys
Police sought, obtained school district’s investigation of former Duluth East hockey coach
February 24, 2023 10:09 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
1 Easton Kennedy DSC_8733.JPG
Minnesota Boys
Kittson County Central gives Detroit Lakes another scare in 8A quarterfinals
February 23, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Edina vs Maple Grove_0826.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Maple Grove's Blake Steenerson played his entire sophomore season on JV, now he's a Division I commit
February 23, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf