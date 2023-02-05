Rochester Mayo Spartans win at home against Farmington Tigers

The Rochester Mayo Spartans won when they visited the Farmington Tigers on Saturday. The final score was 4-1.

The Spartans have now won four straight home games.

Next up:

The Spartans host New Prague on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers. The Tigers will face Apple Valley/Burnsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.