Rochester Mayo Spartans win at home against Albert Lea Tigers

The Rochester Mayo Spartans won the home game against the Albert Lea Tigers 7-1 on Saturday.

The Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Dripps. Alec Mcbane assisted.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Joseph Yoon struck, assisted by Eli Farris.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Spartans.

The Spartans increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Jacob Brown beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew Siems and Payton Kor.

Cohen Ruskell increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ethan Dennis and Gavin Black.

Samuel Jacobson increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Gavin Black.