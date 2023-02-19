Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Rochester Mayo Spartans win at home against Albert Lea Tigers

The Rochester Mayo Spartans won the home game against the Albert Lea Tigers 7-1 on Saturday.

February 18, 2023 10:09 PM

The Spartans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Dripps. Alec Mcbane assisted.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Joseph Yoon struck, assisted by Eli Farris.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Spartans.

The Spartans increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period when Jacob Brown beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew Siems and Payton Kor.

Cohen Ruskell increased the lead to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ethan Dennis and Gavin Black.

Samuel Jacobson increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Gavin Black.

