Rochester Mayo Spartans win and move on

The Rochester Mayo Spartans have won against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets 4-0.

The Spartans took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Cohen Ruskell. Samuel Jacobson assisted.

Samuel Jacobson scored late in the second period, assisted by Ethan Dennis and Cohen Ruskell.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0, after only 33 seconds into the third period when Mason Leimbek beat the goalie, assisted by William Sexton and Mikkel Norby.

In the end the 4-0 came from Alec Mcbane who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Gavin Black, in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.