Rochester Mayo Spartans win against New Prague Trojans – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the New Prague Trojans led 1-0. However, the Rochester Mayo Spartans changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 5-4.

Rochester Mayo's Jacob Brown scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Trojans took the lead when Michael Beckius scored assisted by Owen Wilkins.

The Spartans tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Payton Kor netted one.

The Spartans took the lead early into the third period when Cohen Ruskell beat the goalie, assisted by Ethan Dennis and Samuel Jacobson.

Michael Beckius tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Evan Carlson and Braeden Woitas.

Eric Berg took the lead two minutes later, assisted by John Schmidt and Will Seymour.

Samuel Jacobson tied it up 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Cohen Ruskell.

Will Seymour took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Michael Beckius and John Schmidt.

Cohen Ruskell tied the game 4-4 only seconds later, assisted by Payton Kor and Mason Leimbek.

Jacob Brown took the lead one minute later, assisted by Mason Leimbek and Matthew Siems.

The Spartans have now racked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Spartans will play the Panthers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex, and the Trojans will play the Wildcats at 5 p.m. CST at Waconia Hockey Arena.