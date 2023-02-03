Rochester Mayo Spartans pull ahead in the third to defeat Lakeville North Panthers

The Rochester Mayo Spartans were victorious at home against the Lakeville North Panthers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Rochester Mayo pulled away in the third, winning the game 5-3.

The Panthers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Tyler Arneson.

The Panthers' Wyatt Albrecht increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Gavin Griffin.

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Matthew Siems took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jacob Brown and Thomas Verdick.

Jacob Brown increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later.

Next games:

The Spartans play Farmington away on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Panthers will face Moorhead at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.