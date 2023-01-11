SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester Mayo Spartans keep on winning and now have nine straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Rochester Mayo Spartans as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars, making it nine in a row. They won 6-3 over Mankato East/Loyola.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:20 PM
Next games:

The Cougars travel to the Mankato West Scarlets on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Spartans will face Rochester John Marshall at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.