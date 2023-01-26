Rochester Mayo Spartans keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Rochester Mayo Spartans as they claimed another victory on Wednesday against the Rochester Century Panthers, making it four in a row. They won 5-1 over Rochester Century.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Spartans took the lead when Payton Kor scored assisted by Matthew Siems and Mason Leimbek.

The Spartans made it 2-0 with a goal from Samuel Jacobson.

Ethan Dennis then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0. Cohen Ruskell assisted.

Late, Matthew Siems scored a goal, assisted by Mason Leimbek, making the score 4-0.

Aiden Emerich narrowed the gap to 4-1 in the middle of the third period.

Ethan Dennis increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Cohen Ruskell.

Coming up:

The Panthers travel to Austin on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Spartans will face Northfield on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.