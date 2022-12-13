Rochester Mayo Spartans dig deep in the third to win against Proctor Rails

The Proctor Rails and the visiting Rochester Mayo Spartans were tied going into the third, but Rochester Mayo pulled away for a 5-2 victory in game action.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Payton Kor. Ethan Dennis and Samuel Jacobson assisted.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Cohen Ruskell netted one, assisted by Samuel Jacobson.

Seven minutes into the period, the Rails' Austin Bryant scored a goal, assisted by Carson Pavlowich, making the score 2-1.

Late, the Rails made it 2-2 with a goal from Anthony Launderville.

The Spartans took the lead early into the third period when Gavin Black found the back of the net, assisted by Rocco Corl.

Samuel Jacobson increased the lead to 4-2 five minutes later, assisted by Cohen Ruskell and William Sexton.

Samuel Jacobson increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Gavin Black.

Next games:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Rails hosting the Lumberjacks at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center, and the Spartans playing the Wingers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers.