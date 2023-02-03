Rochester Mayo Spartans dig deep in the third to win against Lakeville North Panthers
The Rochester Mayo Spartans and the visiting Lakeville North Panthers were tied going into the third, but Rochester Mayo pulled away for a 5-3 victory in game action.
The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Tyler Arneson.
The Panthers' Wyatt Albrecht increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Gavin Griffin.
Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.
Matthew Siems took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Jacob Brown and Thomas Verdick.
Jacob Brown increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later.
Next up:
The Spartans host Farmington on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Panthers visit Moorhead to play the Spuds on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.