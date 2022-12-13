Rochester Mayo Spartans beat Winona Winhawks in overtime

The Winona Winhawks hosted the Rochester Mayo Spartans in the action on Tuesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Rochester Mayo prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Rochester Mayo's Cohen Ruskell scored the game-winning goal.

The Winhawks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Wesylee Kohner. Teis Larsen and Chase Rumpca assisted.

The Winhawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Aiden Kronebusch late in the first, assisted by Maximiliano Uribe.

The Spartans narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Samuel Jacobson scored, assisted by Cohen Ruskell and Mason Leimbek.

Samuel Jacobson tied the game 2-2 in the third period, assisted by Thomas Verdick and Payton Kor.

William Sexton took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Mason Leimbek and Gavin Black.

Wesylee Kohner tied the game 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Teis Larsen. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:48 before Cohen Ruskell scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Mason Leimbek.

Next games:

The Winhawks travel to the Mankato West Scarlets on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Spartans will face Hibbing/Chisholm on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.