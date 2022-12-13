Rochester Mayo Spartans beat in overtime the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Rochester Mayo Spartans come away with the close win over the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets on the road on Friday. The final score was 2-1.

Rochester Mayo's William Sexton scored the game-winning goal.

The Bluejackets first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Beau Frider, assisted by Keeghan Fink and Tristen Babich.

Cohen Ruskell tied the game 1-1 one minute later, assisted by Samuel Jacobson and William Sexton. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:22 before William Sexton scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Bluejackets hosting Red Wing at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena, and the Spartans hosting Proctor at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.