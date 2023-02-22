Rochester Lourdes Eagles win knock out game against Waseca Bluejays

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Waseca Bluejays. With a final score of 5-4, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

Rochester Lourdes' Colton Rich scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lucas Groll. Armando Balderas assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Bluejays.

AJ Ritter tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Colton Rich and Vinny Harens.

AJ Ritter took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Brody Seim.

Lucas Groll tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer and Jackson Tesch.

Just less than a minute later Colton Rich scored, assisted by Jack Roe, and decided the game.