Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Rochester Lourdes Eagles win knock out game against Waseca Bluejays

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Waseca Bluejays. With a final score of 5-4, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

img_500256920_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 12:10 AM

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Waseca Bluejays. With a final score of 5-4, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

Rochester Lourdes' Colton Rich scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lucas Groll. Armando Balderas assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Bluejays.

AJ Ritter tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Colton Rich and Vinny Harens.

AJ Ritter took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Brody Seim.

Lucas Groll tied it up 4-4 two minutes later, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer and Jackson Tesch.

Just less than a minute later Colton Rich scored, assisted by Jack Roe, and decided the game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.