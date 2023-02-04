High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Rochester Lourdes Eagles secure much-needed win

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 8-2 victory over the Fairmont Cardinals, things are looking brighter.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 03, 2023 09:34 PM
Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles face Waseca at 7 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Cardinals take on Luverne on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.