Rochester Lourdes Eagles secure much-needed win

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles have gone through a tough spell with a run of five straight defeats. But after a 8-2 victory over the Fairmont Cardinals, things are looking brighter.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Eagles face Waseca at 7 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Cardinals take on Luverne on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.