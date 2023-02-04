Rochester Lourdes Eagles have ended their losing streak after 2-8 vs. Fairmont Cardinals

The game between the Fairmont Cardinals and the hosting Rochester Lourdes Eagles finished 8-2. Rochester Lourdes' victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from AJ Ritter.

The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when AJ Ritter scored again, assisted by Peyton Loeslie and Owen Barclay.

The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles increased the lead to 6-2, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Colton Rich netted one again, assisted by Owen Barclay and AJ Ritter.

Liam Barry increased the lead to 7-2 late in the third period, assisted by Peyton Loeslie.

Owen Bruining increased the lead to 8-2 only seconds later, assisted by Mike Heaser.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Eagles will host Waseca at 7 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Cardinals will host Luverne at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.