Rochester Lourdes Eagles have ended their losing streak after 2-8 vs. Fairmont Cardinals
The game between the Fairmont Cardinals and the hosting Rochester Lourdes Eagles finished 8-2. Rochester Lourdes' victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from AJ Ritter.
The Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when AJ Ritter scored again, assisted by Peyton Loeslie and Owen Barclay.
The second period ended with a 5-2 lead for the Eagles.
The Eagles increased the lead to 6-2, after only 29 seconds into the third period when Colton Rich netted one again, assisted by Owen Barclay and AJ Ritter.
Liam Barry increased the lead to 7-2 late in the third period, assisted by Peyton Loeslie.
Owen Bruining increased the lead to 8-2 only seconds later, assisted by Mike Heaser.
Next games:
On Tuesday, the Eagles will host Waseca at 7 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers and the Cardinals will host Luverne at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.