Rochester Lourdes Eagles beat Waseca Bluejays

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles won their home game against the Waseca Bluejays on Wednesday, ending 6-2.

The Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Peyton Loeslie. Vinny Harens assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Eagles.

The Eagles increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Brody Seim beat the goalie, assisted by Liam Barry.

Owen Bruining increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Brayden Swee and Brody Seim.

Brayden Swee increased the lead to 6-2 three minutes later, assisted by Liam Barry.

Next up:

The Eagles host Irondale-St. Anthony on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Bluejays will face Marshall on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.