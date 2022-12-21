Rochester Lourdes Eagles beat Red Wing Wingers

The Rochester Lourdes Eagles won their home game against the Red Wing Wingers on Tuesday, ending 6-1.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Eagles led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Eagles.

Colton Rich increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period, assisted by Peyton Loeslie.

Next games:

On Wednesday, the Eagles will host the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex and the Wingers will play against the Mustangs at 7 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.