Rochester Lourdes Eagles beat in overtime the Windom Eagles

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Rochester Lourdes Eagles come away with the close win over the Windom Eagles on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Rochester Lourdes' Peyton Loeslie scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brody Seim. Owen Barclay assisted.

The Eagles' Brady Espenson tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Cragen Porath.

The Eagles took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Wriley Haugen netted one.

Peyton Loeslie tied it up 2-2 early into the third period. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:57 before Peyton Loeslie scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

The Eagles play against Two Rivers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Eagles will face Worthington on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.