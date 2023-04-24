Rochester John Marshall's JT Veney commits to play hockey at Union College

The more JT Veney thought about it, the more it made sense.

So, the Rochester John Marshall hockey star thought, there’s no need to wait, let’s make it official.

On Saturday, Veney made the call to head coach Josh Hauge and assistant coach Lennie Childs at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., giving them the news they’d hoped to hear: Veney has given an oral commitment to play Division I college hockey for the Dutchmen.

He announced his decision on Sunday.

“Coach Childs, the way he explained things to me, I could tell he wants to work with me and turn me into a pro player,” Veney said. “He said ‘we want to create a relationship with you, you can call me whenever you want to.’

“And having a coach with the same skin color (Childs)… it means a lot. It shows the game of hockey is growing culturally and that’s really important.”

Veney said Union was one of the first two or three schools to reach out to him last fall, as his recruitment began to ramp up as he had a strong showing in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League, playing with and against the other top high school players in Minnesota. Amassing 13 goals and 37 points during his junior season, while playing upwards of 35 minutes a night, stirred even more interest in the 6-foot-7, 205-pound defenseman.

John Marshall’s Jayden Veney takes a shot during a Section 1AA boys hockey quarterfinal against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“They like that I’m a big guy who can skate,” Veney said. “That (size) is something you can’t teach and they really liked that a lot.

“... I definitely want to keep working on my defensive skills, learn to hit more and use my body to my advantage.”

Veney’s arrival date at Union is up in the air, and Hauge and Childs said it will be largely up to him. With one year of high school remaining, the earliest he could join the Dutchmen is the fall of 2024.

Veney’s plans for his senior year are still undetermined. He hopes to be selected in the United States Hockey League Draft, which is scheduled for May 2-3. If he makes a roster at the USHL or NAHL level, he could play the entire 2023-24 season with that team. He also is considering the option of returning to high school hockey for one more season, depending on what happens with JM’s program. Due to low numbers, the Rockets may co-op with another local program next season.

“He’ll fit in anywhere he goes,” JM head coach Matt Erredge said. “He’s such a high-potential kid, and academics are really important to him. At a school like Union, hockey is just a piece of the puzzle. He liked what he heard (from Childs and Hauge) and it wasn’t too difficult of a decision for him.”

I’m extremely honored, humbled and blessed to announce my commitment to continue my academics and play Division 1 Hockey at Union College,first I’d like to thank God, my parents and brother and the rest of my family for everything they have done for me.@hauge_josh @TheLenergizer pic.twitter.com/7LjfdSClDg — jayden veney (@JaydenVeney) April 23, 2023

Veney was outstanding in his junior season at JM, helping the Rockets to a 14-11-1 record, including regular-season wins against the three teams that finished atop the Big Nine Conference standings — Northfield, Rochester Mayo and Rochester Century. He has 29 goals and 33 assists, for 62 points, over the past two seasons.

An outstanding skater, especially for his size, Veney's strengths are his ability to get the puck out of his own end and up the ice quickly. He has a heavy shot and excellent vision, and has shown his conditioning is superb. He also has tremendous reach with his stick, a natural byproduct of his 6-7 frame.

“He’s such a competitive kid,” Erredge said. “His reach is so good that even if he does get beat or puts himself in a weird position, he can fight back and make a play when a guy isn’t expecting it. I’ve heard so many coaches say that, ‘he’s so hard to beat.’ You think you have him beat, you’re ready to make a play, then — boom — the puck is taken off your stick from behind. He’s never really out of a play.”

One area coaches would like to see him improve upon is using his size and strength to his advantage, to become more of an intimidating physical presence.

“He’ll have to learn how to play defensively, shift in and shift out, against better players,” Erredge said. “The job will be to motivate himself with the off-ice stuff for the next three or four months, to set his base for next year.

“He’ll have to learn to defend well against really good players. That will come with practice time and experience. Get him in a competitive environment and he won’t have a problem figuring it out.”

Union won a national championship in 2014, beating the University of Minnesota in the championship game. The Dutchmen play in the ECAC — the conference in which national champion Quinnipiac plays — going 14-19-2 this past season in Hauge's first season as their head coach.