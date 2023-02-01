Rochester John Marshall Rockets win against Windom Eagles in overtime

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Rochester John Marshall Rockets come away with the close win over the Windom Eagles at home on Tuesday. The final score was 3-2.

Rochester John Marshall's Mason Decker scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Rockets took the lead when Aaron Terpstra scored the first goal assisted by Adam Hegrenes and Cody Ahlstrom.

The Eagles tied the score 1-1 early into the third period when Cragen Porath scored.

Wriley Haugen took the lead one minute later, assisted by Brad Gentry and Chase Hamlett.

Mason Decker tied the game 2-2 late into the third, assisted by Ole Fevold and Aiden Kang. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 6:59 before Mason Decker scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jayden Veney and Brock Clarey.

Next up:

The Rockets will travel to the Northfield Raiders on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Eagles will face New Ulm at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.