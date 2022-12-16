Rochester John Marshall Rockets win 7-1 on the road against Austin Packers

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets won on the road on Thursday, handing the Austin Packers a defeat 7-1.

The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Brock Clarey. Mason Decker assisted.

The second period ended with a 6-1 lead for the Rockets.

Michael Greiner increased the lead to 7-1 in the middle of the third period.

Coming up:

The Packers play Fairmont away on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Rockets will face Mankato East/Loyola at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.