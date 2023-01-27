Rochester John Marshall Rockets win 3-2 at home against Winona Winhawks

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets broke a tie game, winning 3-2 at home over the Winona Winhawks on Thursday.

The hosting Rockets took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jayden Veney. Ole Fevold assisted.

Mason Decker scored early in the second period, assisted by Damon Miller.

Aiden Kang increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jayden Veney and Brock Clarey.

Easton Kronebush narrowed the gap to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by John Vail.

The Winhawks narrowed the gap again late into the third when Teis Larsen found the back of the net, assisted by Aven Prodzinski.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Rockets host Irondale-St. Anthony at 3 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center and the Winhawks welcome the Fairmont Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.