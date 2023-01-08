Rochester John Marshall Rockets have ended their losing streak after 4-6 vs. Marshall Tigers

The game between the Marshall Tigers and the hosting Rochester John Marshall Rockets finished 6-4. Rochester John Marshall's victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.

The Rockets took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Adam Hegrenes. Jayden Veney assisted.

The Tigers' Sean Nwaiga tied it up in the first period.

The Rockets' Mason Decker took the lead late into the first, assisted by Cody Ahlstrom.

The Rockets increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first when Mason Decker scored again, assisted by Cody Ahlstrom and Ole Fevold.

The Rockets scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Owen Renslow narrowed the gap to 5-3 in the third period, assisted by Talan Plante.

The Tigers narrowed the gap again late in the third period when Andrew Seanor found the back of the net, assisted by Talan Plante and Sean Nwaiga.

Ole Fevold increased the lead to 6-4 less than a minute later.

Coming up:

The Rockets travel to the Two Rivers Warriors on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The Tigers will face Windom at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.