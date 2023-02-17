Rochester John Marshall Rockets got a shutout against Faribault Falcons

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets picked up a decisive home win against the Faribault Falcons. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Rockets took the lead when Ole Fevold scored the first goal assisted by Aiden Kang and Jayden Veney.

Midway through, Ole Fevold scored a goal, assisted by Brock Clarey and Jayden Veney, making the score 2-0.

The Rockets made it 3-0 when Mason Decker scored, assisted by Ole Fevold late.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Rockets will play the Wingers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, and the Falcons will play the Cougars at 2 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena.