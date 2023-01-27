High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Rochester John Marshall Rockets get the better of Winona Winhawks

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets got away with a win on Thursday in their home game against the Winona Winhawks. The game finished 3-2.

img_500233554_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 26, 2023 10:11 PM
Share

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets got away with a win on Thursday in their home game against the Winona Winhawks. The game finished 3-2.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Rockets host Irondale-St. Anthony at 3 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center and the Winhawks welcome the Fairmont Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena.