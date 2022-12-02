Rochester John Marshall Rockets dig deep in the third to win against La Crescent-Hokah Lancers

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the visiting La Crescent-Hokah Lancers were tied going into the third, but Rochester John Marshall pulled away for a 5-4 victory in game action.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Farrell. Colton Holzer and Ethan Myhre assisted.

The Rockets' Jayden Veney tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Mason Decker and Ole Fevold.

The Rockets took the lead early in the second period when Aaron Terpstra scored, assisted by Adam Hegrenes.

Halfway through, the Lancers' Wyatt Farrell scored a goal, making the score 2-2.

The Rockets took the lead early in the third period when Peyton Eckhoff netted one, assisted by Aiden Kang.

Damon Miller increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Peyton Eckhoff and Adam Mullenbach.

Cody Ahlstrom increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later.

Wyatt Farrell narrowed the gap to 5-3 three minutes later.

The Lancers narrowed the gap again late into the third when Nikolas Kubecka found the back of the net, assisted by Ethan Myhre and Jan Bla'ha.

Next games:

The Lancers play against Austin on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena. The Rockets will face Faribault on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Austin Packers.