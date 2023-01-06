Rochester John Marshall Rockets couldn't stop star-studded Northfield Raiders from winning

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the Northfield Raiders met on Thursday. Northfield came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 8-1.

The Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jake Geiger. Kamden Kaiser and Mike Fossum assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Kamden Kaiser scored, assisted by Mike Fossum and Cayden Monson.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Raiders.

Kamden Kaiser increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Parker Vogt.

Cullen Merritt increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Andrew Winter.

Andrew Winter increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later, assisted by Elliott Pontow.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Rockets will play the Tigers at 5:45 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, and the Raiders will play the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.