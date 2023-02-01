Rochester John Marshall Rockets beat Windom Eagles in a close matchup
A single goal decided a close game as the Rochester John Marshall Rockets won 3-2 at home against the Windom Eagles on Tuesday.
Next up:
The Rockets will travel to the Northfield Raiders on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Eagles will face New Ulm at home on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.