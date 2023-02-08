Rochester John Marshall Rockets beat Austin Packers and continue winning run
The game between the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the Austin Packers on Tuesday finished 5-1. The result means Rochester John Marshall has six straight wins.
Next up:
The Rockets play Owatonna away on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Packers will face Faribault at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.