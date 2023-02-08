High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Rochester John Marshall Rockets beat Austin Packers and continue winning run

The game between the Rochester John Marshall Rockets and the Austin Packers on Tuesday finished 5-1. The result means Rochester John Marshall has six straight wins.

img_500245565_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 08, 2023 11:02 AM
Next up:

The Rockets play Owatonna away on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Packers will face Faribault at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.

