Rochester Century Panthers win over Hastings Raiders in overtime

The Rochester Century Panthers have won their knockout game against the Hastings Raiders 5-4 in a game that went to overtime, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 01:43 AM

Rochester Century's Jack Billings scored the game-winning goal.

The Panthers opened strong, right after the puck drop with T.J. Gibson scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Aiden Emerich and Kroix Klingfus.

The Raiders' Connor Zgoda tied the game 1-1 late in the first period.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Connor Zgoda tied it up 3-3 in the third period, assisted by Sawyer Zaruba.

T.J. Gibson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Aiden Emerich and Jonah Ottman.

Blake Vandehoef tied the game 4-4 three minutes later, assisted by Connor Zgoda. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 22:49 before Jack Billings scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Eddy Retzlaff.

