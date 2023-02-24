Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Rochester Century Panthers win over Hastings Raiders after drama in overtime

The Rochester Century Panthers won the game on the road against the Hastings Raiders 5-4 in a game that went to overtime.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 11:01 AM

Rochester Century's Jack Billings scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with T.J. Gibson scoring in the first period, assisted by Aiden Emerich and Kroix Klingfus.

The Raiders tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Connor Zgoda late in the first period.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Connor Zgoda tied the game 3-3 in the third period, assisted by Sawyer Zaruba.

T.J. Gibson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Aiden Emerich and Jonah Ottman.

Blake Vandehoef tied it up 4-4 three minutes later, assisted by Connor Zgoda. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 22:49 before Jack Billings scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Eddy Retzlaff.

