Rochester Century Panthers win at home against Mankato East/Loyola Cougars
The Rochester Century Panthers won the home game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars 12-1 on Thursday.
The visiting Cougars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Bastian. Zachary Lebens and Rafe Bowman assisted.
The Panthers' Jonah Ottman tied it up 1-1 in the first period.
The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first when Jonathan Burmester scored, assisted by Bennett Pronk.
The Panthers increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Bennett Pronk late into the first, assisted by Blake Kanz and Justin Sutton.
The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Panthers.
The Panthers increased the lead to 10-1 early in the third period when Bennett Pronk netted one yet again, assisted by Brody Josselyn.
Jonah Ottman increased the lead to 11-1 in the middle of the third, assisted by Blake Kanz and Jonathan Burmester.
Wylie Jensen increased the lead to 12-1 two minutes later, assisted by Brody Josselyn.
Next up:
The Panthers host Rochester John Marshall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Cougars will face Winona on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.