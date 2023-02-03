Rochester Century Panthers win at home against Mankato East/Loyola Cougars

The Rochester Century Panthers won the home game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars 12-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Cougars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Andrew Bastian. Zachary Lebens and Rafe Bowman assisted.

The Panthers' Jonah Ottman tied it up 1-1 in the first period.

The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first when Jonathan Burmester scored, assisted by Bennett Pronk.

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Bennett Pronk late into the first, assisted by Blake Kanz and Justin Sutton.

The second period ended with a 9-1 lead for the Panthers.

The Panthers increased the lead to 10-1 early in the third period when Bennett Pronk netted one yet again, assisted by Brody Josselyn.

Jonah Ottman increased the lead to 11-1 in the middle of the third, assisted by Blake Kanz and Jonathan Burmester.

Wylie Jensen increased the lead to 12-1 two minutes later, assisted by Brody Josselyn.

Next up:

The Panthers host Rochester John Marshall on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Cougars will face Winona on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.