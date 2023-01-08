Rochester Century Panthers victorious against Faribault Falcons

The Rochester Century Panthers defeated the visiting Faribault Falcons 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Rochester Century managed to pull out a win.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Falcons took the lead when Tommy Kunze scored the first goal assisted by Oliver Linnemann and Logan Peroutka.

Panthers' Bennett Pronk tallied a goal late, making the score 1-1. Eddy Retzlaff assisted.

Jack Ottman took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Jack Billings and Blake Kanz.

Jonah Ottman increased the lead to 3-1 nine minutes later.

Next games:

The Panthers play Hastings away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Falcons will face Rochester Lourdes at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.