Rochester Century Panthers score twice in the third to beat Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The Rochester Century Panthers defeated the Rochester John Marshall Rockets 7-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Rochester Century pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Panthers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Aiden Emerich scoring in the first period, assisted by T.J. Gibson and Kroix Klingfus.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Aiden Emerich scored again, assisted by T.J. Gibson and Jonah Ottman.

The Rockets' Jayden Veney narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period.

The Rockets tied the score 2-2 early into the second period when Ole Fevold netted one, assisted by Jayden Veney.

T.J. Gibson took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Kroix Klingfus.

Bennett Pronk increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later, assisted by Justin Sutton and Andrew Hedin.

T.J. Gibson increased the lead to 5-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Kroix Klingfus and Brody Josselyn.

Jonathan Burmester then increased the lead to 6-2 in the third period, assisted by Andrew Hedin and Jonah Ottman.

Aiden Emerich increased the lead to 7-2 seven minutes later, assisted by T.J. Gibson and Jonathan Burmester.

With this win the Panthers have five straight victories.

Next up:

The Rockets host the East Ridge Raptors in the next game at home on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The same day, the Panthers will host the Bruins at 7:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.