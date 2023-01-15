Rochester Century Panthers reverse deficit to win

The Rochester Century Panthers were the underdogs, trailing by two goals after the first period in Saturday's road game against the Tartan Titans. Despite this, the team turned it around and won 4-2.

The hosting Titans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cameron Sachs. Mattox Maristuen and Blake Tuccitto assisted.

The Titans' Stone Resch increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Colin Kammerer and Shawn Duggan.

Justin Sutton scored late into the second period, assisted by Bennett Pronk and Brody Josselyn.

Eddy Retzlaff tied it up 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Justin Sutton and Owyn Tomminello.

Blake Kanz took the lead one minute later, assisted by T.J. Gibson and Brody Josselyn.

Bennett Pronk increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later.

Next games:

The Titans travel to Apple Valley/Burnsville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Panthers visit Rochester Mayo to play the Spartans on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.