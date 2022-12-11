Rochester Century Panthers got a shut out against Farmington Tigers

The Rochester Century Panthers picked up a decisive road win against the Farmington Tigers. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Blake Kanz scored assisted by Jack Ottman and Owyn Tomminello.

Bennett Pronk then tallied a goal late into the second period, making the score 2-0. Justin Sutton and Eddy Retzlaff assisted.

In the end the 3-0 came from Bennett Pronk who increased the Panthers' lead, assisted by Justin Sutton and Eddy Retzlaff, early in the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Tigers travel to Eastview on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Panthers visit Hastings to play the Raiders on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.