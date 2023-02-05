Rochester Century Panthers couldn't stop star-studded Rochester John Marshall Rockets from winning
The Rochester Century Panthers and the Rochester John Marshall Rockets met on Saturday. Rochester John Marshall came into the game off the back of a run of four successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.
The visiting Rockets took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mason Decker. Damon Miller assisted.
The Rockets increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Jayden Veney scored, assisted by Ole Fevold.
Justin Sutton scored early into the second period, assisted by Bennett Pronk.
Ole Fevold increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Aiden Kang.
Mason Decker increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later.
Next games:
The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Panthers will host the Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre, and the Rockets will visit the Packers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.