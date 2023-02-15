Rochester Century Panthers beat Rochester Mayo Spartans in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Rochester Century Panthers won 3-2 on the road against the Rochester Mayo Spartans on Saturday.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Aiden Emerich beat the goalie, assisted by Jonathan Burmester.

Jack Ottman scored early in the second period.

Rocco Corl narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by William Sexton and Alec Mcbane.

The Spartans narrowed the gap again with a goal from Matthew Siems, assisted by Mason Leimbek and Jacob Brown at 13:05 into the third period.

The Panthers have now won five straight road games.

Next games:

Next up, the Spartans face Mankato West at 7:15 p.m. CST at All Seasons Arena. The Panthers take on Red Wing on the road at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. Both games will be played on on Thursday.