Rochester Century Panthers beat Mankato East/Loyola Cougars

The Rochester Century Panthers won their road game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars on Friday, ending 5-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Panthers took the lead when Jonathan Burmester scoredopened the scoring assisted by T.J. Gibson and Brody Josselyn.

T.J. Gibson then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-0. Andrew Hedin assisted.

Late, Aiden Emerich scored a goal, assisted by Blake Kanz, making the score 3-0.

The Panthers increased the lead to 4-0, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Blake Kanz found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Billings and Jack Ottman.

The Panthers increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Owyn Tomminello beat the goalie, assisted by Brody Josselyn.

Andrew Bastian narrowed the gap to 5-1 four minutes later, assisted by Zachary Lebens and Aaron Kamm.

The Cougars narrowed the gap again with a goal from Zachary Lebens, at 8:13 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Cougars play Owatonna away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The Panthers will face Albert Lea at home on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.