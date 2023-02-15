Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings win against Coon Rapids Cardinals – despite deficit

Ahead of the final period, the Coon Rapids Cardinals led 4-2. However, the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings changed things in their favor and won. The game ended 7-5.

The visiting Wings took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Aidan Cook. Lewis Majkozak and Sam Burns assisted.

The Cardinals' Tristan Golen tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Cayden Alphin and Zach Novak.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Cardinals led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Cayden Alphin increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Roan Bresnahan and Nicolas Espinosa.

Tanner Rausch narrowed the gap to 5-3 four minutes later, assisted by Charlie Goergen and Jameson Essen.

The Wings narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Tanner Rausch found the back of the net, assisted by Jameson Essen and Charlie Goergen.

Sam Burns tied the game 5-5 four minutes later, assisted by Frankie Annis.

Charlie Goergen took the lead less than a minute later, assisted by Jameson Essen.

One minute later, Jameson Essen scored, assisted by Sam Burns.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.