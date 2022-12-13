Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings win 5-2 on the road against Hopkins Royals

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings won on the road on Saturday, handing the Hopkins Royals a defeat 5-2.

The Royals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Weston Schenkelberg. Malaki Berry and Louis DeGiulio assisted.

The Wings tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Tanner Rausch halfway through the first, assisted by Lewis Majkozak.

The Wings took the lead late in the first when Sam Burns scored.

The Wings scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Wings increased the lead to 5-2, after only 11 seconds into the third period when Frankie Annis scored, assisted by Aidan Cook. With that the Wings had turned the game around. The 5-2 goal held up as the game winner.

The Wings have now won four straight road games.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Royals hosting St. Louis Park at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center, and the Wings hosting Providence Academy at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.