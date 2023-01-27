Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings got a shut out against Bloomington Kennedy Eagles
The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings picked up a decisive home win against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 9-0.
The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings picked up a decisive home win against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 9-0.
Coming up:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Wings hosting the Tornadoes at 3 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena, and the Eagles playing the Orioles at 2 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.