Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Wings host Minneapolis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Panthers host Roseville Area to play the Raiders on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.