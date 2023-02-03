Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat Spring Lake Park Panthers
The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings won their home game against the Spring Lake Park Panthers on Thursday, ending 4-1.
Coming up:
The Wings host Minneapolis on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Panthers host Roseville Area to play the Raiders on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.