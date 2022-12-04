Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks

The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings won their road game against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks on Saturday, ending 10-1.

The Wings scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Wings.

Riley Hanson increased the lead to 8-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Aidan Cook.

Jameson Essen increased the lead to 9-1 just one minute later, assisted by Dane Yeager.

Dane Yeager increased the lead to 10-1 just one minute later, assisted by Sam Burns.

Next games:

The Wings play against Blaine on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The White Hawks will face Holy Family on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.