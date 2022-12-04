Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks
The Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings won their road game against the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks on Saturday, ending 10-1.
The Wings scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the first break.
The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Wings.
Riley Hanson increased the lead to 8-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Aidan Cook.
Jameson Essen increased the lead to 9-1 just one minute later, assisted by Dane Yeager.
Dane Yeager increased the lead to 10-1 just one minute later, assisted by Sam Burns.
Next games:
The Wings play against Blaine on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The White Hawks will face Holy Family on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.