Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings beat Irondale-St. Anthony Knights in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings won 3-2 at home against the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights on Tuesday.

The Knights opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Parker Henry scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Sam Meisner and Ethan Dittbenner.

The Wings tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Max Burns netted one, assisted by Jameson Essen and Dane Yeager.

The Wings made it 2-1 seven minutes into the period when Jameson Essen scored, assisted by Dane Yeager.

The Wings made it 3-1 with a goal from Tanner Rausch.

Cameron DeCoux narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period.

Coming up:

The Wings are set to face Elk River/Zimmerman at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena, while the Knights face Duluth Denfeld at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic. Both games will be played on Tuesday.