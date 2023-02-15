River Lakes Stars win at home against Willmar Cardinals

The River Lakes Stars won when they visited the Willmar Cardinals on Thursday. The final score was 7-3.

The Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Elijah Van Buren.

The Stars tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Cole Pientka scored, assisted by Matthew Dotzler and Anthony Fink.

The Stars took the lead in the first period when Chase Schulzetenberg struck, assisted by Connor Nordine .

The Cardinals tied the game 2-2 halfway through the first when Trenton Larson scored, assisted by Arron Fischer and Dylan Staska.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 5-2 going in to the third period.

Jace Griffin increased the lead to 6-2 early in the third period, assisted by Bradey Blaschko and Blake Schultz .

Trenton Larson narrowed the gap to 6-3 late in the third, assisted by Charles Swart and Isaac Skindelien.

Edwin Kramer increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Gabriel Borgen .

Next games:

The Cardinals play against Northern Lakes on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Stars will face Becker/Big Lake on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.