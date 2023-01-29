River Lakes Stars win at home against Pine City Area Dragons

The River Lakes Stars won the home game against the Pine City Area Dragons 5-2 on Saturday.

The Stars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Blake Schultz . Jace Griffin assisted.

The Stars scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Dragons narrowed the gap to 5-2 early into the third period when Blake Painovich found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Trysten Thurman and McCall Leger .

Coming up:

The Stars are set to face Mora-Milaca at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center, while the Dragons face Proctor at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center. Both games take place Tuesday.